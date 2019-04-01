Shirley Nanette, long recognized by the regional music community for her dynamic vocal sensibilities, has performed jazz and classical works at national festivals, on television, and with the Oregon Symphony.

Way back in 1973, Nanette released an LP entitled Never Coming Back which has become a historical gem. The disc featured an exceptional cast of musicians from Portland’s Albina neighborhood, and the record has been lauded as a critical piece of Portland psychedelic, soul music history.

The original pressings have become highly collectible and the album sounds timeless. The very original songs by the great Hank Swarn are contagious and colorful and his tasty guitar propels the grooves through many creative stylings. It is Nanette’s voice that brings it all together, expressive and real.

On Saturday April 13, Shirley Nanette and The Albina Soul Revue Band will perform her entire 1973 album live for the first time at Holocene beginning at 9 pm.

The band, an intergenerational group of Portland musicians under the direction of Tony Ozier, is a dream team of pedigreed musicians and includes Kenney Polson (Gil Scott-Heron, Jimmy Heath, Wynton Marsalis), Danny Osborne, Marquay Seamster (Prince), Kyle Molitor (Bootsy Collins), Noah Simpson, Dennis Dove (World Beat Collective), and Colin Jenkins (Ages and Ages). Also on the bill are Jon Kirby (Numero Group) and Dj Bobby D.

Holocene is at 1001 SE Morrison St. Tickets are $15 advance /$20 at the door. Tickets at holocene.org. See shirleynanette.com for more.