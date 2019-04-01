Madame Palmetto Amusement Company’s Mythic Clown Theatre presents The Legend of Shakti and Shiva in a different kind of theatrical experience, blending physical theater and Vedic mythology. The performance has live Kirtan too, to tell the ancient tale of the Divine Mother (Shakti) and her search for her Divine Lover (Shiva) and how she brings consciousness, life, and love to the planet.

Written and directed by Axi and Tristan Codrescu, it is epic poetry, irreverent comedy, ecstatic call and response singing and an education on the role Bhakti has on enlightenment.

The show features live Kirtan by Luz Helena and the Shakti Experience and a pre-show raga with Chitrup, Yogeshwar and Ari-Shine.

There are four performances; three in SE: Friday/Saturday April 12 and 13 at Echo Theater, 1515 SE 37th Ave., Friday April 19 at Yoga Shala, 3808-B N Williams Ave., and Saturday April 20 at Yoga Union CWC, 2305 SE 50th Ave. Curtain is at 7:30 pm. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door, online at legendofshaktishiva.bpt.me.