Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers bring their dynamic version of traditional Celtic music to The Aladdin Theater, Saturday, April 6 in a 9 pm show. The Weavers’ repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals and original ballads and traditional lullabies and honors the musical heritage of the Celtic people. The band has received worldwide accolades for energizing performances and their outstanding recordings.

As they enter their fifty-first year in 2019, the Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier bands. Named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms. Get a preview of the band at tannahillweavers.com

The Aladdin Theatre is at 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. Tickets are available through Aladdin Theatre – bit.ly/2Wfu9wK