a piece made by Mini Giri. It’s part of April’s show at Sidestreet Arts. Giri’s line-work is intricate and swirls over the textured warm wood panels she works with.

April’s other featured artist is ceramist Charles Gluskoter whose potttery reaches out like they’re from an ancient civilization. Both artists’ works will be up until April 28. An Opening Reception is Friday, April 5, from 6-9 pm and Sidestreet’s celebrated Sunday Artist Chat is April 14, beginning at noon.

The gallery is at 140 SE 28th Ave. See SidestreetArts.com