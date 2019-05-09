View in Browser May 2019 Community Advocacy Highlights – What’s Happening In Southeast? Review the efforts going on across SE Portland. Join in, share, replicate, and let’s all work together to help everyone thrive. The Doers Gathering Learn more about the organizations that were highlighted at the Doers Gathering; these groups are contributing to community-driven solutions addressing Portland’s housing crisis. Breaking Bread, Breaking Cycles Urban Gleaners: Food for All is collecting, sorting, packaging, and then distributing foods to combat hunger. Neighborhood Association Elections Be engaged and make a difference in your neighborhood by participating in your neighborhood elections. Community Announcements Upcoming Neighborhood Clean Ups SE Uplift is Accepting Fiscal Sponsorship Applications Apply Today! Portland Utility Board Membership Multnomah County: FY 2020 Public Budget Hearings May Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Association Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Facebook Instagram Website Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)