May 2019
Community Advocacy Highlights – What’s Happening In Southeast?

Review the efforts going on across SE Portland. Join in, share, replicate, and let’s all work together to help everyone thrive.
The Doers Gathering

Learn more about the organizations that were highlighted at the Doers Gathering; these groups are contributing to community-driven solutions addressing Portland’s housing crisis.

Breaking Bread, Breaking Cycles

Urban Gleaners: Food for All is collecting, sorting, packaging, and then distributing foods to combat hunger.
Neighborhood Association Elections

Be engaged and make a difference in your neighborhood by participating in your neighborhood elections.
Community Announcements
Upcoming Neighborhood Clean Ups
SE Uplift is Accepting Fiscal Sponsorship Applications
Apply Today! Portland Utility Board Membership
Multnomah County: FY 2020 Public Budget Hearings
May Featured Events
When Does My Neighborhood Association Meet?
