The Aston Martin revs its engine as entertainer Tony Starlight presents the James Bond 007 Experience May 10 for those who prefer their martinis shaken, not stirred, at the Starlight Showroom, 1125 SE Madison St.

The tribute show features vocalists Starlight, Barbara Ayars and Thea Enos, backed by a seven-piece band and great James Bond themes, including Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, From Russia With Love, Diamonds Are Forever, Nobody Does It Better, Live and Let Die and more.

“This show is the ideal opportunity to relish in the style and the glamour of the world’s most iconic spy,” says Starlight.

Dinner is served at 6:45 pm and the show is at 8. Tickets include a three-course meal and the show, $69-$79. A limited number of show-only tickets are $35. All the info and advance tickets at bit.ly/2GMDZBj.