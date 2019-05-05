Portland is in store for an intimate evening concert with Israeli composer, violinist, oud player, and singer Yair Dalal and percussionist Dror Sinai, Sunday, May 12 at Congregation Shir Tikvah (Bridgeport Community Church) at 7550 NE Irving St. This is a rare opportunity to hear Dalal in an close setting.

His family came to Israel from Baghdad and his Iraqi roots are embedded in his musical work. Much of it reflects his extensive skills in classical-European, Jazz and Arabic music. His strong affinity he has for the desert and its inhabitants is also evident and he has released fourteen albums authentically representing Israeli, Jewish and Middle Eastern cultures. See yairdalal.com for more

Dror Sinai is an international educator, leader, and a founding member of the World Music Committee for the Percussive Art Society. Dror also leads Mugical Morocco Tours. DrorSinai.com.

Local musicians Michelle Alany and Eric Stern will play an opening set and Dalal and Sinai will host a workshop. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door online at bit.ly/2viWg2M