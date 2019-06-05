Locations: Sellwood Park, Mt. Tabor Park

Website: rectennis.com/portland

Ages: 5-12

Dates: Mon-Fri, June 17- August 23

Times: 1.5 hr session or 4 hr session, times vary by park

Cost: $42-$125 per week

Description: This summer tennis camp helps kids learn basic tennis skills in a non-competitive atmosphere. Each session is filled with high energy games and fun camp activities for a summer camp that keeps kids laughing and active.

This tennis program is designed to:

teach basic tennis skills in a non-competitive atmosphere

smash summer boredom by keeping kids active with high energy games

provide life lessons and skills that kids can take off the court

