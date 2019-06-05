Locations: Sellwood Park, Mt. Tabor Park
Website: rectennis.com/portland
Ages: 5-12
Dates: Mon-Fri, June 17- August 23
Times: 1.5 hr session or 4 hr session, times vary by park
Cost: $42-$125 per week
Description: This summer tennis camp helps kids learn basic tennis skills in a non-competitive atmosphere. Each session is filled with high energy games and fun camp activities for a summer camp that keeps kids laughing and active.
This tennis program is designed to:
- teach basic tennis skills in a non-competitive atmosphere
- smash summer boredom by keeping kids active with high energy games
- provide life lessons and skills that kids can take off the court
