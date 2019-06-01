Wednesday, June 12, 7pm

Taborspace 5441 SE Belmont

Family Friendly Donations accepted

Over 40 early instrumentalists and voices perform works by Michael Praetorius, Hans Leo Hassler, Antonio Vivaldi, and others. There will also be several recent works for recorder orchestra, including the premier public performance of “Columbia Passage” by Phil Neuman.

A collaboration of the Recorder Orchestra of Oregon, the Early Music Ensembles of the Community Music Center in conjunction with the Portland Recorder Society and the Early Music Guild of Oregon. info@portlandrecordersociety.org or emgo.org