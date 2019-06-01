Artist and Craftsman Supply celebration of local artists and makers! We’ll be hosting free activities on June 23, noon-5 pm at Artist and Craftsman Supply 3393 SE 21st Ave. Enter a free raffle to win a $100 A&C Gift Card and other amazing prizes! This year we are proud to host art by True North, You Can’t Sit With Us Collective, Taylor Davis, Eva Landis, Beth Myrick, Kelsey Holland-Rayle, Earth Habit, Elisabeth Walden, Beetle Ink Co, HELLSEA, Helen Mask, Sam Bechtel, Angela Myers and more!

Creative Arc, Art & Craft Fair, Sunday, June 23rd, 2 – 6 pm in Copeland Commons at Taborspace, 5441 SE Belmont. The Creative Arc Art Collective is a group of artists & makers, some of whom have never shown or sold their work before, or are very new to doing it, while others are experienced at making art and marketing it. Work includes watercolors, oil paintings, prints, handmade pens, handcrafted soap, ceramic jewelry and home decor, weaving, small batch chocolate, greeting cards and more! Please join us for an afternoon of creativity and community.