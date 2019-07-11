



Happy Independence Day weekend, Dear Constituents and Friends,The 80th legislative session of 2019 is finally over, and it turned out to be one that will be remembered for years to come. 2019 has the unfortunate distinction of being a year when Oregon made national and international news due to political disfunction in our State Senate. The victim of that was much needed legislation to combat climate change. But while much media attention was focused on the drama featured in so many headlines, another story was buried.It turns out that 2019 was a game-changer for Oregon in terms of advancing progressive policy. Democrats campaigned last year on a platform that would deliver major changes that the people of Oregon told us they want. Voters responded by reelecting Governor Brown with a majority vote in a crowded six-candidate field (no small feat) and sent Democrats back to the Senate and House with expanded majorities. On top of those victories, Oregon Democrats and their allies went all out against four right-wing ballot initiatives that created corporate tax loopholes and threatened minorities and women; the voters resoundingly rejected all four. In short, we received a mandate to enact the reforms that we promised, and we delivered on the vast majority of our platform, scoring major victories for healthcare, education, civil rights, and the environment. I am proud of what we accomplished, but we are not done yet. Not every priority of mine became law this year, so we will be back next year to finish the job in the 2020 short session. More about that in the fall…If you’d like to know more about our wins this year, you can read about them in my column in the Southeast Examiner . I submitted it at a deadline just days before the legislative session wrapped up, which is why the part about the Clean Energy Jobs Bill is not accurate.Throughout the session, I have received thousands of emails, letters, and phone calls from my constituents. I always appreciate hearing from people in my district and value their feedback. Please know that you can always reach out to me when you have a concern about things going on at the state level. Representing Southeast and Northeast Portland in our State Capitol is an honor, and I look forward to continuing a dialog with my constituents on the issues that matter to them. Reply to this e-mail or call me at (503) 986-1442, especially if you would like to get together and debrief the session.Happy Independence Day weekend, Rob Nosse

State Representative

District 42 – SE & NE Portland