Weekends of July 19th and August 2nd

North St. Bags, producers of made-in-Oregon backpacks and bike bags, will collaborate with award-winning Portland nonprofit Schoolhouse Supplies to donate bags to students in need this back-to-school season. North St. Bags will hold a bag drive on the weekends of July 19th and August 2nd at their headquarters, located at 1551 SE Poplar Ave (at the corner of Poplar and Southeast Hawthorne). All donated bags will go directly to Schoolhouse Supplies, who will then distribute them to students and public school teachers in need.

“Community is one of the most important aspects of our business model,” said Curtis Williams, North St. Bags Founder and Designer. “Our main goal with this drive is to connect people with packs. Schoolhouse Supplies has been cultivating this connection for 20 years — getting school supplies, backpacks, and more to students and teachers, and we’re excited to partner with them this year.”

Besides being a prime opportunity to give back to the Portland community, the bag drive is also a great chance to pick up a new bag at a discounted price: Each guest who donates a backpack or bag will receive a coupon for 15% off any North St. Bag, valid through the end of August.

“Donate through us and you get to help a student out, extend the useful life of that gear, directly improve your local community, and, of course, get an awesome, high-quality bag made in your neighborhood,” Williams said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring backpacks, bike panniers and similar bags on either weekend. Bags brought for donation should be gently used and clean with no major stains or structural damage.

North St. Bags will also donate 10% of all sales online and in-store to Schoolhouse Supplies between July 19th and August 2nd.