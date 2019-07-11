Free Showcase Concert for the Pass the Mic summer music camp for immigrant and refugee youth in Portland! They are excited to share the songs they wrote over the course of the week with the community! The concert is free and all ages/all people are welcome! Friday, August 2nd. Doors at 5:30, show starts at 6 pm at Hosford Middle School Auditorium (2303 SE 28th Place). Pass the Mic is one of the 2019 SE Uplift Community and Civic Engagement Small Grants recipients, if you know any immigrant and refugee youth that would be interested in this music camp or would like to donate an instrument please contact Wilson Vediner.