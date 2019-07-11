July 2019
Welcome Lashawn!

Join SE Uplift in welcoming our new Summerworks Intern, Lashawn Jr. McCarthy.
Reflection on 2 Years at SE Uplift

What an exciting two years it has been here at SE Uplift! Molly Mayo, SE Uplift’s Executive Director reflects on the journey so far.
National Night Out (NNO) 2019 Registration Now Open

NNO is an opportunity to get to know your neighbors by holding parties to strengthen community cohesiveness. For more info about National Night Out or for help planning and registering a party on your street click here.

Don’t Be a Fool, Stay In The Cool!

Mireaya Medina, SE Uplift Communications Manager, shares tips on how she stays cool during the summer.
The Exchange: A Multicultural Day Market

The Exchange is a multi-cultural day market that brings together food, art, and performances from a wide spectrum of our community. Open spots for vendors available!
Oregon 2019 Legislative Update

Oregon’s 2019 legislative session wrapped up late Sunday night. You can see a general overview of 2019 session outcomes here.
Free Showcase Concert for the Pass the Mic summer music camp for immigrant and refugee youth in Portland! They are excited to share the songs they wrote over the course of the week with the community! The concert is free and all ages/all people are welcome! Friday, August 2nd. Doors at 5:30, show starts at 6 pm at Hosford Middle School Auditorium (2303 SE 28th Place). Pass the Mic is one of the 2019 SE Uplift Community and Civic Engagement Small Grants recipients, if you know any immigrant and refugee youth that would be interested in this music camp or would like to donate an instrument please contact Wilson Vediner.
Community Announcements
Sign up for 2019 Pass The Mic Music Camp for Immigrant & Refugee Youth.
Are you interested in being a vendor at the Cultural Exchange Market on August 17th? (click here)
SE Uplift is Accepting Fiscal Sponsorship Applications
July Featured Events
When Does My Neighborhood Association Meet?
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
Brentwood-Darlington
Brooklyn
Buckman
Creston-Kenilworth
Eastmoreland
Foster-Powell
Hosford-Abernethy
Kerns
Laurelhurst
Montavilla
Mt. Scott-Arleta
Mt. Tabor
North Tabor
Reed
Richmond
Sellwood-Moreland
South Tabor
Sunnyside
Woodstock
