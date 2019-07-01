Austin Texas’ “psychotropic folk” band, The Deer, ride into Portland to headline a show at Mississippi Studio, 3939 N. Mississippi Ave., Friday July 20.

The quintet are Oregon Country Fair, Northwest String Summit favorites and their vivid dream-pop music is engaging, moving and impeccable. Listen to their latest record, Tempest & Rapture, at thedeermusic.com.

Small Leaks Sinks Ships and Johanna Warren open. Music begins at 9 pm for 21 and over. Advance tickets are $12; $14 at the door at bit.ly/2Xu7jG0.