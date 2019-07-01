These striped vases were thrown and heartily hand-shaped by Rosemary J. Herr. They are part of Sidestreet Arts’ July show which features more than thirty ceramicists from the Oregon Potters Association. Sidestreet’s new exterior has recently been festooned with a bot mural too and it is one of the more colorful and easy places in town to find.

Curated selections from the Oregon Potters Association make up the July show at the newly-muraled Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave.

Ceramic artists overtake the gallery’s windows, walls and pedestals with vessels, vases, sculptures and tile. The show runs through July 28. The opening reception is Friday, July 5, 6-9 pm.

More than thirty artists will be showcased including works from London Bellman, Kirsten Page Bennett, Shelly Fredenberg, Michelle Gallagher, Anthony Cordon, Sharon Greenwood, Babette Harvey and many more.

Also this month, Sidestreet presents a Bastille Day Fête and To-Do, Sunday, July 14, 12-2 pm in celebration of the Parisian spirit, ca. 1900. Sip French-inspired drinks and taste delectables; watch and hear a curated classic French music set by Jacob Balcom. Then raise a toast to France with a glass of kir while singing “La Marseillaise” amid art inspired by the luminous City of Light.

The new mural by Gary Hirsch

Berets are, of course, encouraged. Sidestreetarts.com