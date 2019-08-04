Whether you bike it, walk it or drive to it, join Hawthorne Merchants, local non-profits and vendors for live music, excellent children’s activities, lots of fun and great food. Hawthorne Boulevard stretches from the Drawbridge on the Willamette River to the Volcano in Mt. Tabor Park. Businesses and eating establishments are located along the entire length. The Boulevard area permitted to be closed is from SE 30th Avenue to Cesar E. Chavez Blvd (SE 39th). Activities extend further east to New Seasons Market, the Fernie Brae and more.

A detailed map will be available at the

Information Booth on SE 34th and Hawthorne.

34th Ave. Acoustic Stage

11:00 Janie Henderson & Gary Lowry

12:10 Root Cellar Duo

1:20 Lauren Steele

2:30 Glitterfox

3:45 Karen Lovely & Mark

5:00 Joe Kye

38th Ave. Main Stage

Raffle Baskets

11:30 Gerle Haggard

12:45 Palante

2:00 New Iberians

3:30 United By Music

5:00 Ben Rice

31st. Ave. Cubo Stage

Information Booth at SE 34th – Gold Door, JAM, New Seasons Market, Hawthorne Hostel and Imelda and Louie’s Shoes.

35th Ave. Kids events

11 am – 5 pm

Face painting, balloon animals, circus cascadia

workshop, sidewalk sale, crafts, chalk drawing

11 am – lorna miller little kids’ jamboree

12 pm – mr. ben music for kids

1 pm – penny’s puppets puppet show

2 pm – olive & dingo storytelling & clowning

3 pm – penny’s puppets puppet show

4 pm – olive & dingo storytelling & clowning

37th Ave.

Echo Theater 1 – 4

Juggling, hula hooping, and mask-making for all ages. Visit the Echo Theater open house where you can try out the trapezes and tumbling area. Watch for the stiltwalkers circulating the fair all afternoon.

31st. Ave. Cubo Stage 11am – 5pm

Earlier performance TBA.

5pm – Virginia Lopez and the Melao de Cuba Salsa Orchestra.

Lego Physics Show at OnPoint SE 34th

Lego Physics Show repeats at OnPoint

At last year’s Hawthorne Street Fair, the OnPoint Community Credit Union had just opened, and someone had the thought of inviting the OES (Oregon Episcopal School)’s after-school Lego Physics program students to show off some of their constructions in the lobby of OnPoint. They display each year after Memorial Day at the Oregon Zoo,

The kids, led by their instructor, Jane Kenney-Norberg, agreed. The staff, opening up on a day they were usually closed, didn’t know what to expect and they were delighted with the original inventive, often motorized, constructions made with these colorful plastic bricks. So were those strolling by during the Street Fair. OnPoint asked for an encore and again, the kids said yes.

Stop by OnPoint, 3403 SE Hawthorne Blvd., from 11 am-4 pm at this year’s Street Fair. The rest of the Street Fair continues until 6 pm that day.

This is not the entire huge OES Lego show that appears the first weekend of June at the Oregon Zoo – there just isn’t space for it in the credit union. Anyway, this is summer, and not all the kids are available to present their creations. Still it is amazing and enjoyable, and you can get a good sense of what the Zoo show is like.

There’s no charge. Please make sure the smaller kids you bring along don’t touch the constructions (except for the ones marked okay for visitors to operate).

A very popular interactive construction has been a hit at over twenty-five years of Lego Physics shows by the OES. crew – The Squiggle Pen. A motor driving an off-center weight makes using it to write on paper an entirely new experience. Do make sure the kids’ hair doesn’t get caught in the pen!

The photo is courtesy of Jane Kenney-Norberg