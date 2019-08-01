The dog days of August brings the Rose City refreshingly cool musics from the annual Montavilla Jazz Festival. Now in its sixth year, this two-day fest showcases the best in original Portland jazz while bolstering music education, through the MJF-created Montavilla Schools Fund. MJF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The fest supports and strengthens local culture, highlighting fresh compositions from Portland’s endless jazz stream.

This year, fest is August 17–18 and presented at Portland Metro Arts, 9003 SE Stark St. from 1:30 pm-9 pm each day.

Portland drummer Mel Brown and his musical collaborator of three decades, pianist, Gordon Lee headline this year’s fest. In a celebration of their musical partnership, Brown and Lee will perform Lee’s original works arranged for their performance with the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble.

Brown also performs with his B3 Organ Group. This all-star group has thrilled Portland audiences for twenty plus years with its superb combination of jazz, soul, and blues, all performed with fire and spontaneity.

The 2019 lineup encompasses a variety of flavors including Michael Gamble (artistic director of Portland’s Creative Music Guild) performing in collaboration with pianist Wayne Horvitz; with bassist Todd Sickafoose and drummer Mike Lockwood. Horvitz is a composer pianist who has performed on nearly every continent.

He leads the Gravitas Quartet, Sweeter Than the Day, Zony Mash, and is co-founder of the New York Composers Orchestra.

Other performers this year are the Ezra Weiss Big Band; the Bobby Torres Ensemble; the Charlie Porter Quintet; Dana Reason’s Torque Songs; Sherry Alves with George Colligan; Bryan Smith’s multimedia collaboration with poet/photographer Matt Spohn; Ian Christensen’s Rolling House; Kathleen HollingsworthTrio’s Mad Love and the Kerry Politzer Group.

Advance day passes and headliner tickets are available $15-$30 at tickettomato.com. ADA reservations available upon request. Call 971.220.6051. MJF offers Oregon Trail holders up to two day passes for $5 each when they present their card. The complete schedule with performers, dates and times is at montavillajazzfest.com.