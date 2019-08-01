Laura Smith

Want to learn about Naturescaping? Attend a August 21 meeting of the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association (MTNA) and hear all about it from Brandi Boersma of the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District. For location and time, see the monthly MTNA meeting info at the end of this article.

TaborSpace has announced that November 2 is the date for the 3rd Annual TaborSpace Gala fundraiser. Funds from the event are used for building maintenance and improvements. Mark your calendars and save the date!

Neighbors have expressed concern about the lack of 2019 summer concerts in Mt. Tabor Park. Previous volunteer organizers stepped down and nobody came forward to volunteer to organize the fundraising needed. If you’d like to get involved in the 2020 summer concert fundraising efforts, contact Chariti Montez, program supervisor at Portland Parks and Recreation (PPR) at chariti.montez@portlandoregon.gov or call her at 503.260.5928. The link to PPR’s web page about summer concerts is bit.ly/1TikXVk

The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park’s annual Tar ‘n’ Trail 5K walk/run and 10K run is a fundraising event to benefit FMTP and it takes place September 30. It’s a family-friendly event that usually draws 80-150 participants. For more info, email Anne Crispino-Taylor at MTPTnT10k@yahoo.com.

If you visit the Mt. Tabor Park Amphitheater next to the main parking lot, you’ll notice that the crater wall with overgrown vegetation has been cleared. Jan Caplener and volunteer Pete Botke of Bud’s Tree Care (Pete lives in the neighborhood) covered the costs of a truck, boom and three hours of work. The entire wall is now revealed.

Over the past few months in Mt Tabor Park, apparently trapped vehicles (after the gates have been closed and locked) went around the gates and damaged vegetation and pushed barrier rocks down the hill onto the roadway below. Please report violations like this that you witness to the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency number, 503.823.3333.

New Glencoe Elementary families of kindergarteners and first graders are invited to a play date on Saturday, August 3 from 9 am-11 am. This is an informal way to meet parents and students. Meet outside the play structure. For info, contact Christina at christinadmaster@gmail.com.

The next meeting of the MTNA will be Wednesday, August 21 at 7 pm at Mt Tabor Presbyterian Church at SE 54th and Belmont, with social time starting 6:50 pm.

Some MTNA subcommittees, made up of board and non-board volunteers, have monthly work sessions. The next one is scheduled for August 22. You are welcome to attend and listen to the conversations. Location: Warner Pacific University campus, Christiansen Conference Room located in the A. F. Gray building. Time: 7-8:30 pm.

Please visit mttaborpdx.org.