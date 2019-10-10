SE Uplift Newsletter October

Meet SE Uplift’s Interim ED, Single Family Zones Recap, Ladies To The Front & Civic Dialogues!
Welcome Danny Mankin,
SE Uplift’s Interim Executive Director
Meet Danny Mankin, SE Uplift’s Interim Executive Director. Though his time with us may be brief, he has a knack for making an impression on everyone he meets. Danny comes to us from Page Two Partners, an organization that supports nonprofits like SEUL with interim director services until a permanent hire is in place. Danny Mankin has been hired as an interim director for The Dental Foundation of Oregon, Northwest Documentary, Enlightened Theatrics and the Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra.
Danny’s extensive background and passion for the performing arts shines through along with his great sense of humor. After-all, he did work for a circus as a performer!
Danny and his wife Maria own Begin Pilates and Yoga at NE Fremont & 24th where he teaches classes including “Yoga for the Inflexible Guy” and “Meditation and Yoga for Chronic Pain.” He enjoys hiking, theatre, movies, meditation and playing the ukulele.
Please join us in continuing to welcome Danny Mankin,as he helps SE Uplift on our search for our next Executive Director!
Single-Family Zones Learning & Discussion Series
SE Uplift Land Use & Transportation Committee (LUTC) wrapped up a four month learning and discussion series on housing, displacement, and our single-dwelling zones. The focus of our series was to better understand the history and impacts of our current land use patterns in those areas and explore current policy proposals (HB 2001 and Residential Infill Project) in Portland’s single-dwelling zones, the conversation expanded. The group also explored displacement impacts and potential solutions, climate change, urban growth boundary, affordable housing policies and strategies, and dove into housing data and more. However, the conversation is by no means over, and the LUTC will likely continue to explore these issues and invite additional experts and professionals to unpack displacement, housing affordability, climate change, and more. For a summary of the sessions and additional resources,
The Portland Marathon presented by OHSU happening on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The race route has been entirely changed from previous routes in an effort to include more of Portland’s neighborhoods and create a memorable experience for runners and residents.
Select from the options below to see more detailed information regarding race day traffic impacts in your neighborhood.
Does your neighborhood association want to get involved with the marathon and make some money? All neighborhood associations (including those that are not on the actual race route) are invited to participate in the OHSU Neighborhood Cheer Challenge. Here’s how it works: If your association decides to participate, you will be assigned a spot on the race course to take over and demonstrate your neighborhood’s personality. You are encouraged to bring signs, play music, decorate, and most importantly CHEER on the runners and help them have an unforgettable experience.
After the race, runners will vote on their favorite groups and the top five neighborhood associations will win $500 each, with the first place group taking home the grand prize of $1,000. There is no limit or requirement on the number of people who need to participate, and there is no fee to participate. To sign up your neighborhood, email us at info@portlandmarathon.com.
What is your role on the Creston- Kenilworth Neighborhood Association Board?
Creston-Kenilworth Board Chair
How long have you been involved?
8 years
What inspired you to get involved?
She wants to help develop identity and a spot at the table.
What’s Your Vision for the Neighborhood?
Rachel wants folks to feel like they want to participate and advocate for their neighborhood. She envisions her community building together and not feel like their neighborhood is an in-between place. Rachels cheers that Creston-Kenilworth has great people on the board who do their best to build some infrastructure and increasing community involvement.
What is your favorite meeting snack?
Cookies and chocolate.
Tina Kimmey
What is your role on the South Tabor Neighborhood Association Board?
Tina is the delegate representing South Tabor Neighborhood Association & the SE Uplift Board Co-Chair
How long have you been involved?
2 1/2 years
What inspired you to get involved?
She wants to give back to the community in her free time and found a her neighborhood was a perfect fit. She enjoys working with SE Uplift and has been inspired to deepen her commitment.
What’s Your Vision for the Neighborhood?
Tina would like to build a larger community that includes folks from all backgrounds coming together to make decisions about their neighborhood.
The Portland United Against Hate Coalition is pleased to partner with the Office of Community and Civic Life and SE Uplift to provide the following five trainings between October 2019 and June 2020. The trainings all elevate awareness of the prevalence and danger of hate in our city and offer practical guidance on how to safely interrupt hate and provide trauma-informed care. All the trainings are free and open to the public. To see full description for each workshop click here or contact Muz Afzal for further inquiries.
Each year Portland City Council presents Spirit of Portland Awards to individuals and organizations who have helped create a better shared future for us all. October 15th, 2019 at The Redd, 831 SE Salmon St. Portland
Woodstock Neighborhood Association’s Halloween Party at
Woodstock Community Center, 5905 SE 43rd, October 31st
4-7PM
3rd Annual East Portland Arts & Literary Festival spanning October 4-5th, EPALF will feature a spectrum of live performances, interactive creative activities, a full family-friendly lineup, and more at O82, plus our hallmark Book & Craft Fair at Fubonn. See the full line up here!
PUAH Quarterly Coalition Gathering 10/25
Come connect with other community members, organizations and neighborhood groups to network, learn and share.