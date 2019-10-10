SE Uplift Newsletter October

Portland Marathon Street Closures The Portland Marathon presented by OHSU happening on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The race route has been entirely changed from previous routes in an effort to include more of Portland’s neighborhoods and create a memorable experience for runners and residents. Select from the options below to see more detailed information regarding race day traffic impacts in your neighborhood. Brooklyn

Sellwood-Moreland Does your neighborhood association want to get involved with the marathon and make some money? All neighborhood associations (including those that are not on the actual race route) are invited to participate in the OHSU Neighborhood Cheer Challenge. Here’s how it works: If your association decides to participate, you will be assigned a spot on the race course to take over and demonstrate your neighborhood’s personality. You are encouraged to bring signs, play music, decorate, and most importantly CHEER on the runners and help them have an unforgettable experience.

After the race, runners will vote on their favorite groups and the top five neighborhood associations will win $500 each, with the first place group taking home the grand prize of $1,000. There is no limit or requirement on the number of people who need to participate, and there is no fee to participate. To sign up your neighborhood, email us at info@portlandmarathon.com For questions regarding the City’s administration of this permit, please contact Allison Madsen at allison.madsen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-865-2482.