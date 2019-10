SE Uplift Newsletter October

Meet Danny Mankin, SE Uplift’s Interim Executive Director. Though his time with us may be brief, he has a knack for making an impression on everyone he meets. Danny comes to us from Page Two Partners , an organization that supports nonprofits like SEUL with interim director services until a permanent hire is in place. Danny Mankin has been hired as an interim director for The Dental Foundation of Oregon, Northwest Documentary, Enlightened Theatrics and the Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra.

Danny’s extensive background and passion for the performing arts shines through along with his great sense of humor. After-all, he did work for a circus as a performer!

Danny and his wife Maria own Begin Pilates and Yoga at NE Fremont & 24th where he teaches classes including “Yoga for the Inflexible Guy” and “Meditation and Yoga for Chronic Pain.” He enjoys hiking, theatre, movies, meditation and playing the ukulele.

Please join us in continuing to welcome Danny Mankin,as he helps SE Uplift on our search for our next Executive Director!