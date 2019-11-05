Worries over costs of maintaining Theatre Vertigo’s Shoebox Theater alive at 2110 SE 10th Ave. have theatergoers and local artists concerned about losing yet another vital arts space. “With rent prices skyrocketing, we are struggling,” says Kaia Hillier, “It costs us over $40,000 a year just for the space itself.” See the Hillier sisters, Kaia and Clara discuss Vertigo’s creative process in a detailed interview at Portland’s theatre fanzine, artpunkclub.com/blog. Shoebox Theater’s new GoFundMe page is bit.ly/2BPOssl.