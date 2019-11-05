A premiere of three new pieces by local choreographers Meshi Chavez, Subashini Ganesan and Unit Souzou for one weekend only, Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17 at 7:30 pm onstage at New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St. in the WYSE Building.

Empathy by Unit Souzou’s ensemble (Michelle Fujii, Toru Watanabe, Ian Berve and Victoria Zhang) presents a work-in-progress piece weaving stories, identities of people and place through dance/taiko.

Co-directors Michelle Fujii and Toru Watanabe, are innovators of a growing movement in the taiko community forging new traditions. See unitsouzou.com

Confetto by Meshi Chavez follows a man searching for a pathway through the landscapes of otherness. He brings with him only that which is essential. Along the way he discovers simple beauty and the struggles of letting go. Meshi is joined by composer and performer Lisa DeGrace. Chavez is the cofounder of Momentum Conscious Movement. meshichavez.com

The third is Listening to Silence by Subashini Ganesan. There are moments of silence that stand outside of time, yet flash by, leaving an indelible imprint on the vision of reality we try to maintain. There is power in listening and responding to these moments.

This is an excerpt from Ganesan’s evening length performance coming this January. She is artist, arts administrator, Creative Laureate of Portland and founder of Natya Leela Academy where she teaches and explores universal expressions of Bharathatyam. See newexpressiveworks.org.