Milagro Xmas Cuento Remix continues through December 22. A modern-day, Latinx take on Dickens’ classic Christmas Carol, this adaptation features strong female leads, modern music and holiday cheer.

Written by Milagro’s Maya Malán-González and directed by Alex Meda, it’s the story of Anita who has lost her job on Christmas Eve with her family about to lose their house. She seeks out help from her estranged Tia Dolores.

Of course, Dolores won’t be getting any sleep this Christmas Eve as she’ll be visited by edgy carolers who remind her of the importance of family and traditions. It’s a new take on an old fave.

The play runs Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St.

Tickets are Adult $29/$32 at the door. Seniors $25/$30 Students/Veterans $20/$25.

See milagro.org