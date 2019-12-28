Triangle productions! opens 2020 with the lighthearted Life According to Morty and Ruth. The comedy stars Wendy Westerwelle, Jay Randall Horenstein and Alex Fox.

In the story, Ruth is late, as always, but tonight the show has already begun as she rushes into the theatre. Morty went to find parking and he too will be entering the theatre late. Ruth can’t find her seat, and apologetically interrupts the actor on stage. Within minutes, she takes over the show, and that’s where Morty finds her. The dialogue is Borsch Belt style humor and is a rollicking way to spend an evening.

Presented at The Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. MB # 2, Thursdays-Saturdays, January 30-February 15, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are from $15 to $35 and all seats are reserved. For tickets/information call 503.239.5919 or see trianglepro.org.