Music Millennium hosts a book signing and reading for This Old Building: The Closing Of Winterland, a photo book By Jarid Scott Johnson Saturday, January 11.

Thousands of Deadheads gathered on December 31, 1978, to bid farewell to the beloved Bay Area music hall, Bill Graham’s Winterland Arena and Johnson captured many moments.

The book is filled with never-before-seen black and white photos as it unfolded with the Blues Brothers, the New Riders of the Purple Sage, the Grateful Dead and of course, the Deadheads.

Saturday, January 11, 3 pm at Music Millennium, 3158 E Burnside St.