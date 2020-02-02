LOVE, p:EAR, a new collection of photographs by Sean May is at p:ear gallery, 338 NW 6th Ave. May is one of the city’s rising artists and his new collection of breathtaking photos shot entirely on 6 x 9 medium format film features pictures of the p:ear community celebrating what brings us all together rather than keeps us apart.

The “p:ear barista school” will be serving free coffee drinks during openings February 6 and March 5, from 5-8 pm. Up through March 24. Artists keep 90% of the sales of their work. p:ear is the nonprofit in Old Town/Chinatown building relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art and recreation. See pearmentor.org.