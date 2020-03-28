Oregon Koto-Kai, the Japanese harp society of Oregon, meets together regularly in SE Portland and performs live. They made a tough decision cancelling their annual So-Shun (Early Spring) Concert March 15.

Koto is one of Japan’s traditional musical instruments and has over a 1000 year history. The beautiful yet powerful sounds have been connecting hearts and souls of composers, players and audience for such a long time.

Mitsuki Dazai, founder of Oregon Koto-Kai says, “We are so happy and proud of introducing this treasure in the US and are hoping to restart our musical activities again. Stay safe & healthy!”