Alberta Rose Theatre and Portland musicians are bringing live entertainment to your living rooms in this time of isolation and distancing via the new Portland Music Stream. “Since you can’t come to the theater, we are bringing concerts to you.”

For now, shows are planned through April 16. Your subscription will help keep a vital venue alive, sound engineers at work, musicians able to perform, and foster community in this strangest of times.

It’s a different way to see and hear the bands and artists you love, and support them and the theater through this gig-less time. The Music Stream is a subscription service and you get 20 concerts sent to you for $100, with new shows five nights a week, all available on demand.

April’s featured bands include Jerry Joseph, Garcia Birthday Band, Tony Furtado & Stephanie Schneiderman, Gerle Haggard, Jeffrey Martin & Anna Tivel, Kevin Burke, Floater and more.

To find out the details and subscribe, see bit.ly/3a8Ien2.