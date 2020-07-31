The Driveway Jazz Series is a new, weekly outdoor concert series hosted by pianist Kerry Politzer. It’s a physically-distanced outdoor jazz series held in front of a SE Portland bungalow with a line up of artists that features some of the city’s most in-demand musicians.

Go to Tabor Bread, 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd., and follow the sounds of music. You won’t be able to miss it. The series is streamed live on Facebook on Fridays at 4 pm PST for the ones who do not want to venture out, and for the rest of the planet as well. This month’s artists in concert are:

August 7: Bassist Chuck Israels; Jessica Israels, vocals and pianist George Colligan. Israels performed with the Bill Evans Trio from 1961-66, as well as with Billie Holiday, Bud Powell, Benny Goodman, Coleman Hawkins, Stan Getz, Herbie Hancock, JJ Johnson and John Coltrane.

August 14: David Watson vocals; Perry Thoorsell, bass and Kerry Politzer, piano.

August 21: Vocalist Anna Meyer accompanied by George Colligan, piano. Other spontaneous guests too.

August 28 begins at 6 pm with the Brazilian choro group Choro da Alegria.

Driveway Jazz takes place every Friday at 4 pm except where noted and is streamed online at @drivewayjazz on Facebook. It will continue as long as the weather holds. The monthly schedule is posted online at drivewayjazz.wordpress.com.