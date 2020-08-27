triangle! productions returns with a new live onstage, one act play called My Buddy Bill. The show is written by Rick Cleveland (writer for The West Wing, Six Feet Under) and is directed by Donald Horn.

On a visit to the White House, a dog-loving screenwriter reprimands Buddy, the First Dog, for piddling on the Oval Office rug. This canine interaction sparks a lasting relationship with President Clinton. The show features Joe Healy as Rick in his first one-person show.

In order to present live theatre in these times, triangle! has certain requirements for COVID-19 safety: • Each performance is limited to 23 attendees • Temperatures will be checked at the door • Masks must be worn before entering and during the performance • This is an all paperless presentation and there will be no paper tickets or programs available.

My Buddy Bill is presented Thursdays through Saturdays, September 10-26, at 7:30 each night. There is no intermission. A Sunday matinee is scheduled for September 20 at 2 pm.

Reservations required. See trianglepro.org | 503.239.5919.