The Hawthorne Theatre and Mike Thrasher Presents hosts the band, Hawthorne Heights for a virtual concert on their Stay Home Virtual Tour, Tuesday, October 6, 6:45 pm PST.

An Emo rock band hailing from Dayton, Ohio, Hawthorne Heights has been touring nearly 20 years. Appropriately, their livestream is a fundraising benefit for Portland’s Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd.

Hawthorne Heights fans get to watch the band in a live show from the comfort of their own homes and fans of Emo are encouraged to attend too. Their guest, Mark Rose, will perform songs from his band, Spitalfield. Tickets on sale now at bit.ly/3ihzxdD.