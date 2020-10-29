¡Viva Milagro! is the festive annual event that brings together friends of Milagro, artists and supporters for an unforgettable evening to celebrate Día de los Muertos. This year’s celebration is live and virtual, online Tuesday, November 10, 6:30-8 pm and features poetry, a sneak peek into Milagro’s new and upcoming work, and plenty of guest artists.

Teatro Campesino founder Luis Valdez and Costume Designer Lupe Valdez will be featured during the pre-event Happy Hour, and beloved Milagro artist and voice actor Enrique Andrade will be the evening’s MC. Olga Sanchez, Artistic Director Emerita, will join the festivities along with live poetry from Los Porteños. Artisanal art from Mexico will be available for purchase during a live auction too.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate art, culture and resilience while supporting this important Portland institution so Milagro can continue bringing the vibrancy and diversity of Latino arts and culture to the area. Tickets at milagro.org or by calling 503.236.7253.

Radio Milagro is Milagro Theatre’s new podcast. The second episode features Latina farm owner, Jennifer Rose Marie Serna. As a young girl, Serna felt a special connection to plants and gardening and for the past 15 years, she has lived on Sauvie Island on Wapato Island Farm where she ethically grows and harvests a variety of plants. A folk herbalist, Jennifer has been learning herbalism from a young age and maintains folk traditions with food, medicine and soul work. The only Latina-owned farm on the island, her work focuses on migrant field workers, and Black and indigenous farmers, to foster food sovereignty in these communities. Sign up for email reminders for future episodes at the website.