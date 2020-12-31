For its 12th year, the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA), is thrilled to offer 40 projects, virtual and free, streaming January 28-February 7.

The festival will present pre-recorded “acts of creation,” submitted by producing organizations and artist-producers. Recorded premieres will be live-dropped at scheduled intervals over the course of the 11-day festival, and streamed on Fertile Ground’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

This year is the first time in Festival history participant “acts of creation” have been curated. The Grow Panel, a diverse community panel of artists and arts administrators, selected 31 projects for this year’s festival, nine of which received a Grow Award.

Show times for each project have been randomly assigned to ensure equity of placement. After a premiere, most will be available on-demand through February 15. All festival events are free, and audiences are encouraged to make donations to Fertile Ground between now and the start of the festival in lieu of the typical $50 Festival Pass. Audiences will be able to make donations while viewing projects to support each work directly.

“At this time, in our local and national landscape, our community needs artists’ voices more than ever,” said Dre Slaman, Fertile Ground Managing Director. “This re-imagined virtual Fertile Ground is about innovation, inclusion, and, most of all, the resilience of our local artistic community.”

A sampling of this year’s project titles include Be Careful What You Ask For, Vanport Mosaic, Sadie and Myrtle, Hot Mess – A Zombie Musical, Red/Act, I’ll Tell You How To Love Me, and many others.

For details about the schedule, the plays, writers, actors, storylines, see fertilegroundpdx.org.