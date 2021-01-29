It wasn’t really that long ago, but between 1900 and 1940, the average American home went from kerosene to electric lighting, outhouses to full indoor baths, and saw the rise of the formal dining room, among many other technological and domestic innovations.

In a new book, How the Working Class Home Became Modern, 1900-1940, author Tom Hubka explores compares upper-middle class and vernacular working class houses, and how new mechanical conveniences, public utilities, and changes in social behavior and hygiene, led to vast improvements in living conditions and the emergence of the American middle class.

The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) presents Hubka in a virtual presentation, How the Working Class Home Became Modern, Saturday, February 6, 10 am. It’s free to members and general admission is $15. Register for the talk at tinyurl.com/AHCHubka.