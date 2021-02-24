Kerry Politzer, SE Portland resident and jazz pianist, performs with her Quintet, in a livestream from The 1905, Monday, March 29, 6-8 pm, online at facebook.com/The1905.

The group features Noah Simpson on trumpet, Joe Manis on saxophone, Jon Lakey on bass, and a drummer TBA. Donations are appreciated, but not required.

Politzer is on the jazz faculty at Portland State University and University of Portland and also performs with her group Bossa PDX and Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble (PJCE). She has received two RACC grants to explore Brazilian composers and has released six albums as a leader.

See kerrypolitzer.com.