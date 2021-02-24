Spoken word meets the written word in Silver Linings and Blessings in Disguise, Portland Storytellers Guild’s monthly Saturday evening event streamed on Zoom, March 6 at 7 pm.

The tellings explore a brighter side to troubling events, and are especially timely drawn from the books of local authors Jeanne Anderson, Edward Hershey and Rob Luck.

Hawaiian-born Luck, has lived in the Northwest for over 25 years and is the bi-racial son of a Samoan dancer descended from a “talking chief” and a Marine veteran of World War II. A television and radio personality in Hawaii, his book, Tides of Wailuna, celebrates his island heritage.

Elementary school teacher Anderson’s stories of her childhood, fairy tales and Shakespeare enriches students’ lives by exploring everyday issues from many perspectives. Her book, One, Two, Three – Play With Me, is a compilation of these “tiny stories.”

Hershey draws his stories from a deep well of bi-coastal life and sports writing, news reporting, municipal government and organized labor. He has written books on baseball and police hostage negotiation, was a basketball announcer and, for many years, a mainstay of the George Polk Awards in journalism. His memoir, The Scorekeeper, was a finalist for the 2018 Oregon Book Award.

Tickets are $10 a household at tinyurl.com/PSGsilver-linings and attendees have a week’s online access to the performance.