Summer Events At El Centro Milagro

This August, the Dog Days of summer roll in with Sunday Parkways events in and around the city. At El Centro Milagro, Sundays are highlighted by Latino performing groups and bike clinics as part of the Theatre’s Latiné Plaza Activation Project.
August 1 – Bikes 4 Humanity A non-profit bike shop and school will tune up your bike. They accept donations of used bicycles and cultivate a culture of reuse, inclusion and community involvement, refurbishing bikes and sharing skills.
August 8, 1 pm – Gerardo Calderon, Music and Inspirational Sounds from Latin America. Calderon is musical director of Grupo Condor and Nuestro Canto, and has learned about traditional Mexican music, Latin American folk music and Pre-Colombian music.
August 15 and 22, 1 pm – Son Huitzilín’s blend of music influenced by sones of Mexico uses traditional and original instruments. The group has performed at Milagro and Cinco de Mayo in Portland, El Grito PDX, Muertos NW, Movies in the Parks and other places.
At all of these, a Bici-Macina, loaned from The Street Trust, will churn out aguas fresas in a plaza decorated with a mural by Jessica Lagunas for the summer activation project. The Street Trust will reward everyone for sustainable means of travel, Safe Routes to Schools, and Jump Start – pairs kids in need with free bikes. Learn more at thestreettrust.org. Bring photos and memorabilia to add to a ghost bike altar, to commemorate people who have died in bike crashes.
The Zocalo is open from 9-3, Sundays through August 22. The complete schedule is at Milagro.org.
Photo of Gerardo Calderon