Books With Pictures, 1401 SE Division St., celebrates All of the Marvels, a new major work by local author Douglas Wolk.
Wolk read all 27,000 Marvel superhero comic books (so you don’t have to). His book serves as an invitation for casual fans to engage more deeply with the cultural phenomenon, and gives lifelong readers plenty of new material and context to chew on too.
Celebrate the book release Tuesday, October 12, 6-8 pm at the store’s gathering in their parking lot with a tent, protected from the elements and everyone all masked up.
Tickets are required and free at tinyurl.com/allmarvels.