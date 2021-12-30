PJCE Winter Concerts

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s (PJCE) winter season opens Saturday, January 8 with a concert featuring a quintet from the Young Jazz Composers Program. The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Loosewig House, 5332 SE Morrison St. Suggested donation at the door $5-$25 or at tinyurl.com/PJCELoosewig.
Saturday, February 5, PJCE presents Heroine’s Journey, with original songs by Marilyn Keller and Rebecca Sanborn arranged for a twelve-piece jazz ensemble.
Music begins at 7:30 pm at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave. Tickets are $5-30 and discounts for youth, seniors and Arts for All are available. Livestream tickets start at $10 at tinyurl.com/heroinesjouney.
For both shows, attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a face covering while in the venue. Learn more at pjce.org.