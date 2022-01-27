TidalWave Comics’ Tribute: Betty White celebrates the extraordinary life of the actor, writer, wit and humanitarian who was a celebrated Hollywood presence for seven-plus decades.
It includes her renowned love of animals, tracing her life from the earliest days of television to her time on the Golden Girls and beyond.
Written by Michael Frizell and Patrick McCray, illustrated by Ramon Salas and Todd Tenant, the 30-page comic is available digitally wherever eBooks are sold and as a hardcover.via Amazon. TidalWaveComics.com.