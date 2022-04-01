April at Sidestreet Arts

April’s featured artists at Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., are Ha Austin and Michael Lam. Their works will be on display and available for purchase Thursdays-Sundays, 12-5 pm through May 1.
Ha Austin’s porcelain wares are thrown on the potter’s wheel to create a functional canvas. She draws whimsical designs, applying layers of under glazes or colored slips to leather-hard pottery and then carves off parts of the layer(s) to expose the clay body below. The result is a contrast of images and patterns.
Her creations are fired in a gas kiln to create art for the table that is unique, durable, dishwasher/microwave/oven safe and sure to brighten your day.
Michael Lam is a urologist by training who has found a creative outlet using the medium of photography to observe and capture beautiful nature scenes. The details in his landscape photos are brought to life by his finding of the subtle balance between light and dark.
More at sidestreetarts.com.
Top image: Ha Austin ceramic bowl with lid