The evening-length dance performance conceived and directed by claire barrera, Grammar of the Imagination, takes place Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, 7 pm and Sunday, May 22, 2 pm (ASL interpreted).
Featuring an inter generational cast of youth performers (Jordyn Kubernick, Nila Kwa and Paloma Barrera Rodriguez) and adults (Linda Austin, Allie Hankins and Hanna Krafcik), the work uses traditional children’s games as a platform to explore how play can be a site of imaging radically new social relations or of disciplining and re-enforcing social norms.
Barrera is an artist, activist and educator, author of the zine el lenguaje nos gusta y nos confunde and the coeditor of When Language Runs Dry. This project is a deep inquiry into the ways power, discipline, care and transformation arise in interpersonal dynamics, a subject matter that has motivated barerra’s work for years.
The performances take place at Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., and tickets ($0-$20) can be purchased at tickettailor.com/events/pwnw/626541.