Portland Ballet: Current/Classic

The Portland Ballet’s spring concert, Current/Classic, is a mixed-repertoire program of contemporary and classical pieces that showcase the academy’s advanced company dancers.
Two concerts will take place Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, 7:30 pm at Lincoln Performance Hall at Portland State University.
General admission tickets ($15-25) are available at theportlandballet.org or by calling 503.452.8448.
Photo: Lauren Kness performs Concerto in F in a concert produced by The Portland Ballet. Photo by Blaine Truitt Covert.