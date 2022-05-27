Timed Use Permits for Multnomah Falls

Now through Labor Day, a Timed Use Permit will be required for each personal vehicle accessing federal lands adjacent to the Waterfall Corridor 9 am-6 pm seven days a week.
The Corridor runs from just east of the Bridal Veil off ramp, Exit 28, to Ainsworth State Park, Exit 35. Angel’s Rest Trailhead and Bridal Veil State Scenic Viewpoint are outside the permit area.
The permits, issued per vehicle, are available online at recreation.gov for a $2 transaction fee two weeks prior to the visit date. A limited number of in person, same-day permits (about 10 percent) are available for no fee at the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale and Cascade Locks Historical Museum.
Once you arrive during your designated time slot, your permit allows you to stay as long as you like. Keep in mind that a permit does not guarantee a parking space.
Those looking to visit the Waterfall Corridor without a permit should consider taking the Columbia Area Transit (CAT) bus. It runs from the Gateway Transit Center in the Portland Metro Area (every 30 minutes, seven days a week), Cascade Locks and Hood River directly to Multnomah Falls. Tickets are available online at ridecatbus.org/buy-fares.
Other options are to drive to the private tour provider parking lot (Exit 22 for the Gray Line Waterfall Trolly and Exit 28 for the Sasquatch Shuttle), take a tour of the area from one of several private tour providers or visit the area on your bike.
For more on the Waterfall Corridor Improved Access program, visit bit.ly/TimedUsePermits.