Business Association Notes December 2022

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The 7th Annual Around the World in 82 Dishes was better than ever this year and we look forward to even more of our food and drink businesses getting involved next fall.
We are inviting more businesses and locations to add Rose Gardens in the Spring to honor the 17 years of being named “The Avenue of Roses.”
We’ve been serving the business community for 44 years and look forward to more. Keep up with us at 82ndaveba.com. Our best wishes to you all for your best year yet in 2023!
Belmont Area Business Association
By LeeAnn Gauthier
President, VP and Secretary of the association, Dustin Slack, has moved his office of NextHome Bridge City off of SE Belmont St. and will be rotating off the Board. Treasurer LeeAnn Gauthier runs Portland Paralegal Services in her Buckman condo. Both have served four years of their three-year term. New members are sought for our Board of Directors to assist new Board addition Maurina Hylland of Farmers Insurance.
Our member meeting is moving to the second Tuesday of each month, 9-10 am, at the Historic Belmont Firehouse, 900 SE 35th Ave.
Membership applications are being mailed out in December for the 2023-2024 district walking map. You may renew a membership or join at belmontdistrict.org/become-a-member.
Our 2022-2023 district walking map is in a second production run after all of the first 7,590 copies were disbursed, primarily inside the Sunnyside newsletter. The Portland airport visitor’s center, hotels and local businesses also distribute the map.
Schmoozer sought! Volunteers needed for a few hours for follow-up on our membership drive. Thanks to volunteer Annie Lehman of PDX Commons Cohousing, who spearheads our social media posts, and volunteer bookkeeper Sarah Prevost of Mintage Labs who creates our monthly financial reports.
The Annual Meeting will be in February 2023, location to be determined. Raffle prize donations are greatly appreciated as is Hoda’s Middle Eastern Cuisine for their many years of donating catering.
To share your business news/events, to volunteer or if you have questions, please contact info@belmontdistrict.org.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
We continue our second Saturday cleanups (10 am-Noon), meeting at Dairy Hill Ice Cream, 1428 SE 36th Ave. We welcome newcomers to join us and appreciate the regulars and businesses that help us keep Hawthorne clean and welcoming. Stay in touch with us at hawthorneblvd.com.
Our Boulevard businesses send you best wishes for a healthy, happy, abundant 2023!