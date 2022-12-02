Milagro Theatre invites you to Posada Milagro 2022, a festive annual Latino Christmas celebration filled with fun for the whole family. The free event takes place Sunday, December 18, 1-5 pm. There will be arts and crafts workshops, Spanish storytelling, pinatas and original theatrical performances. In addition, Tortilleria Y Tienda De Leon will be offering authentic Mexican food for purchase throughout the day.
Free tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis starting at 1 pm at Milagro, 525 SE Stark St. Folkloric dance and music performances will begin at 2 and 4 pm, featuring Cosecha Mestiza, Collectivo Son Jarocho de Portland and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Blanco.