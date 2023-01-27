Rose City Rollers Bouts

The Rose City Rollers, a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, have three bouts in February where their home teams will play each other. All the bouts take place at The Hanger at Oaks Amusement Park. Friday, February 10 it’s the Heartless Heathers vs. the High Rollers; the next night it’s the Guns N Rollers vs. Break Neck Betties; finally, on the 25th, the Break Neck Betties take on the High Rollers.
All three nights the doors open at 7 pm with the game at 8 pm. Various food carts will be available on a rotating basis along with beverages from the Plow Stop Bar featuring sponsors Rogue, 2Towns Cider, Seek Out Seltzer, PBR and Red Bull.
General admission tickets ($20) are available online at rosecityrollers.com/schedule. Bouts nearly always sell out in advance, so make sure you don’t miss out by purchasing them online. Online ticketing ends six hours prior to the bout and, once sold out, there will not be tickets available at the door. Children six and under are free (limit one free child per paid admission).