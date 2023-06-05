5k Fun Run and Walk

The Oregon Brewery Running Series returns to Montavilla Saturday, July 8 at Threshold Brewing and Blending. The 5k-ish fun run/walk is an untimed event for all levels of walkers, runners, rollers and stroller-pushers. The route, beginning and ending at the brewery, is designed to show off the surrounding neighborhood. The course will be marked with arrows and volunteers and there will be a digital map available as well.
Dogs and strollers are welcome on the course (with the appropriate care and caution being taken). Remember, however, that the course will be on city sidewalks/streets/trails, which may not be suitable for your four-legged friends, pint-sized running buddies or strollers. Dogs are welcome at Threshold.
The route is an open course, meaning roads will not be closed. Participants are responsible for obeying all traffic laws and regulations. The event will take place rain, shine, heat or cold so plan accordingly, dressing appropriately for the weather.
Tickets ($35) are available at bit.ly/5kJuly8 and include a free craft brew from Threshold; your choice of a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series; your chance to win sweet door prizes like Brewery Running Series merchandise or a beer to take home; access to event festivities, games, goodies, giveaways; and more.
It is recommended that participants arrive by 9:45 am to join a group warm-up, then depart with your fellow 5k-ers at 10:15 am. If you can’t make it quite that early, maps and course volunteers will be available until 11:15 am.
The event is open to all ages, but you must be 21 to enjoy the beer. Registered, underage participants will receive a token for a free non-alcoholic beverage in lieu of a beer.
The event is more than just a good time, it will support the efforts of Oregon Wild, The Oregon Food Bank, Dollar For and more. Contact Nathan at nathan@breweryrunningseries.com with questions.
