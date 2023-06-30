Summer is prime time for Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) free entertainment. There are events nearly every day in July somewhere in Portland and here is a look at just a few taking place in SE.
The East Portland Summer Arts Festival takes place Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at Ventura Park, 460 SE 113th Ave. Launched in 2022 as part of Summer Free For All, the theme of this year’s festival is “Celebrating Black Excellence.” Take in the multicultural music and dance performances, drop-in mini music lessons, arts, craft activities and more 4-8:30 pm each day.
Take in a movie outside! Friday, July 14, 7:30 pm PP&R partners with the Buckman Community Association to show “The Fifth Element” (PG-13) at Colonel Summers Park, SE 17th Ave. and Taylor St. The following night, “Muppet Treasure Island” (G) will be shown at 7:30 pm at Kenilworth Park, SE 34th Ave. and Holgate Blvd. The showing is a partnership with the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood Association.
If an outdoor concert is more your style, Bloco Alegria is back to play in the Mt. Tabor Caldera Amphitheater, Thursday, July 13, 6:30-8:30 pm. The event is made possible in collaboration with the Friends of Mt. Tabor. Bring a picnic, wear your dancing shoes and enjoy an evening of Brazilian songs, rhythms and dance music.
Events continue through August and a full listing can be found at portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all/cultural-events.
PP&R July Cultural Events and Movies
