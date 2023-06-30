The Montavilla Farmers Market brings back their “bite-sized” summer evening farmers market for a second season starting July 6 and running through September 28. Each Thursday night, 4-7 pm, there will be a farmers market with six vendors and farmers, live music and a beer garden set up in Montavilla Plaza, SE 79th Ave. and Stark St., adjacent to Threshold Brewing and Blending.
Opening day will include live jazz music from the Tyler Waltner Trio and a special collaboration between Kulfi PDX and Threshold Brewing and Blending that includes dunking popsicles in beer. Montavilla Farmers Market executive director Lisa Hall says, “Thursdays on the Plaza is truly a community event. This bite-sized market packs a lot of experiences in a small space.”
New to the market this year is the Power of Produce (POP) Club. Thanks to a SE Uplift community grant, kids ages 2-12 will receive $3 in POP Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, encouraging kids to do their own shopping and eat more fresh produce. Bring your kids to the info booth to get their POP Bucks.
The market is supported this season by a Portland Events and Film’s Community Event grant. Their grants celebrate our city, build community and represent the diversity of Portland’s creative talent, businesses and communities. Hall says, “We are grateful to have this community building opportunity.” Stock up on mid-week groceries, meet your neighbors and relax with live music at the market each week.
Thursdays on the Plaza
