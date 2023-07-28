Concerts and Classes at Leach Botanical

August at Leach Botanical Garden offers art classes with Melissa Gannon and concerts for the whole family, along with their recurring monthly garden tours.
There are two opportunities to take an art class with Melissa Gannon, both 9:30 am-12 pm and suitable for all skill levels. Monday, August 7 she presents “Drawing Through Nature.” The class will address how to choose a subject and render it as realistically as possible through making shapes, adding values and using shadows to define objects. Create in pen and ink, colored pencil, watercolor, pastel or a medium of your choice.
The following Monday, in “Exploring Watercolor,” learn to paint what you see and create beautiful watercolors. The class will concentrate on watercolor washes and mixing colors, covering composition as well. Both classes are $30 members/$35 non-members.
Spread out your blankets for a pack-it-in and pack-it-out picnic in the meadow with music for the whole family at a Tree Top Children’s Concert Friday, August 11. Gates open at 5 pm with music from Ants Ants Ants and the Pointed Man Band. The family friendly lyrics and optimistic instrumentation of Ants Ants Ants’ music offers an invitation into that golden childhood we dream of having ourselves and creating for the ones we love and the Pointed Man Band makes “music for both the grown and still growing.” Kids can dance along while parents relax on the aerial tree walk. Tickets $5-$10 members/$6-$12 non-members.
Friday, August 25, 5-8 pm enjoy a musical evening under the shady canopy of the Garden’s majestic fir trees. Immerse yourself in the rhythmic beats and infectious melodies of classic Cuban music from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s with Xavier Tavera and The Classic Band. This Under the Canopy Concert is supported by Presenting Sponsor NW Natural. Tickets $10-$20 members/$15-$25 non-members.
Visit leachgarden.org for additional information and to purchase tickets.